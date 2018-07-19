Man charged with number of dangerous driving offences after high-speed garda chase
A man has been charged with a number of dangerous driving offences after a high-speed garda chase in Dublin.
It happened at around 9.20 last night on the Howth Road and culminated in a confrontation in East Wall.
Photos and videos on social media show a massive garda response involving the armed support unit and garda helicopter.
A man in his 30s was arrested and has today been brought to be charged before Dublin District Court.
- Digital Desk
