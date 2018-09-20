Man charged with murder of mother-of-two in Dundalk

A 48-year-old man has appeared before Dundalk District Court charged with murder.

Edmundus Dauksa of Castleross, Castletown Road, Dundalk is accused of stabbing a 31-year-old mother of two to death.

Ingrida Maciokatie was attacked at an apartment on Linenhall Street in the town on Tuesday afternoon.

She died a short time later.

Garda Joseph Bell told the court this morning that the accused made no reply after being cautioned.

An application for legal aid was granted and a request was made for Mr Dauksa to receive the appropriate medical care.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Thursday.

The scene of the fatal stabbing at Linenhall Street, Dundalk. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson

Digital Desk