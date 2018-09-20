Man charged with murder of mother-of-two in Dundalk
20/09/2018 - 11:37:00Back to Court case Ireland Home
A 48-year-old man has appeared before Dundalk District Court charged with murder.
Edmundus Dauksa of Castleross, Castletown Road, Dundalk is accused of stabbing a 31-year-old mother of two to death.
Ingrida Maciokatie was attacked at an apartment on Linenhall Street in the town on Tuesday afternoon.
She died a short time later.
Garda Joseph Bell told the court this morning that the accused made no reply after being cautioned.
An application for legal aid was granted and a request was made for Mr Dauksa to receive the appropriate medical care.
He was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Thursday.
Digital Desk