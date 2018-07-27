Man charged with murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe sent forward for trial

By Tom Tuite

An Armagh man accused of the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in a shooting in 2013 has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Aaron Brady, 27, from New Road, Crossmaglen, was served with a book of evidence when he appeared before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court today.

He had been charged earlier that he murdered a member of an Garda Siochana, namely Adrian Donohoe, in the course of his duty at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth on Jan. 25, 2013.

Aaron Brady at an earlier court sitting

The charge was contrary to Section Three of the 1990 Criminal Justice Act and Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act 1964.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed trial on indictment.

Dressed in a white shirt and black trousers he said “morning judge” as he entered the courtroom but remained silent for the rest of the hearing.

A four-volume book of evidence was served on him in court by Det Sergeant Mark Philips.

It was Mr Brady’s seventh hearing since being charged earlier this year.

Judge Blake noted the DPP was requesting that Mr Brady would be returned for trial to the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court on the single charge in the book of evidence.

Judge Blake warned him that if he intended to use an alibi in his defence he must tell the State solicitor for Co. Louth, Fergus Mullen within 14 days.

He told him he was sending him forward for trial, in custody, to the next term of the Central Criminal Court which begins in October.

The late Adrian Donohe

He acceded to a request from defence counsel Conor Fegan (instructed by solicitor Neil Manley) to grant legal aid to include representation of junior and senior counsel representation at the trial.

Judge Blake also directed the prosecution to furnish the defence with copies of video evidence.

Det Garda Donohoe, a married father-of-two, was killed while on duty.

He had been on a cash escort with colleagues when he was fatally shot during a botched robbery at a credit union.

Mr Brady had been arrested in Dublin on Feb. 25 and was detained for a week at Dundalk Garda station under the provisions of section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. He was charged on March 4 and remanded in custody following an appearance before Dundalk District Court.

At his first hearing, Det Inspector Patrick Marry said when Mr Brady was charged with the murder, he replied: “I strongly deny any involvement in the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.”

Bail can only be granted by the High Court in murder cases.