Man charged with murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe

A man has tonight been charged with the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe five years ago.

Aaron Brady, from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, appeared tonight before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court.

The 27-year-old man is accused of the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe, while Garda Donohoe was acting in the course of his duty at Lordship Credit Union on January 25, 2013.

Detective Inspector Pat Marry gave evidence to the court, of the arrest charge and caution.

He told the court that in reply to the charge, Mr Brady said he strongly denied "any involvement in the murder".

Judge John Coughlan remanded him in custody to Cloverhill District Court on March 9, and granted legal aid.

Garda Donoghue's widow Caroline was in court for the brief hearing.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe

- Digital desk