Man charged with burglary in Cork, teen arrested after hospital burglary in Kerry

A man in his 40s is due before court this morning charged in connection with the robbery of a shop on the northside of Cork city.

While in Kerry, a teenager is in custody after a burglary at a hospital in Tralee in the early hours of this morning.

In Cork, gardaí arrested the man for questioning yesterday about an incident at a shop on Shandon Street on January 6 when a man wearing dark clothing entered the shop at around 8pm armed with what was believed to be a knife.

The suspect threatened staff and left the scene with a sum of cash.

The man arrested yesterday was detained at Mayfield Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and was later charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Kerry have arrested a man in his late teens following a burglary at a hospital in Tralee in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí in Tralee received a report just after 2am that a burglary that had just occurred.

A description of the suspect was circulated to all members on patrol and a short time later a man was arrested.

He was taken to Tralee Garda Station where he is being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

