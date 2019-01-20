Man charged over hijacking bus
A 33-year-old man has been charged after the hijacking of a Translink bus in the North.
It happened in Ballybeen, Dundonald in County Down on Saturday night.
He's facing charges over a number of alleged offences including hijacking, aggravated vehicle taking, possession of an offensive weapon with intent and driving while unfit.
He's expected to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates court in the morning.
