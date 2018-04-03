Man charged in connection with three robberies in Dublin over the Easter weekend

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged for three separate robbery incidents in the Clondalkin area of Dublin over the weekend.

An assault and first attempted robbery took place at Mill Park, on the Old Nangor Road in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 on Friday night at around 10pm. A woman in her 30s suffered non-life threatening stab wounds in that incident.

The following night at around the same time there was an attempted armed robbery at a food outlet on the Old Nangor Road in Clondalkin.

Finally, at around 10pm on Sunday night there was an armed robbery at a premises on Ninth Lock Road in Clondalkin.

He was arrested and detained under Section 4 at Clondalkin Garda Station after the Air Support Unit and the regional Armed Response Unit searched the Grand Canal area of the Fonthill Road on Sunday night.

He was subsequently charged with assault causing harm, and three counts of attempted robbery.

The man appeared at the Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday and was remanded to Cloverhill prison.