Man charged in connection with the seizure of a loaded firearm

A man has been charged in connection with the seizure of a loaded firearm in Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

He was one of two men arrested at the time, and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am.

The arrests were made when Gardaí stopped a man in a car and another on a bicycle at Dublin's East Wall Road.

A second man has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

