Man charged in connection with seizure of cocaine worth €45k in Cork

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his 20s following the seizure of approximately €45,000 worth of suspected cocaine yesterday in Cork.

While on patrol on MacCurtain Street at 2pm, gardaí observed a man acting suspiciously.

Upon seeing gardaí, the man attempted to hide in a nearby doorway.

He was searched and found to be in possession of €45,000 worth of suspected cocaine (pending analysis).

He was arrested, brought to Mayfield Garda and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Digital Desk