Man charged in connection with pensioner's death due in court
16/07/2018
A 47-year-old man is due in court this evening charged in connection with the death of an elderly man in Clondalkin, West Dublin.
74-year-old Tony Timms was found with serious injuries at a house in Rowlagh Green on Friday night.
He was brought to hospital, but died a short time later.
A man has been now been charged as part of the investigation and is due to appear before the Dublin District Court this evening.