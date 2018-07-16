Man charged in connection with pensioner's death due in court

A 47-year-old man is due in court this evening charged in connection with the death of an elderly man in Clondalkin, West Dublin.

74-year-old Tony Timms was found with serious injuries at a house in Rowlagh Green on Friday night.

He was brought to hospital, but died a short time later.

A man has been now been charged as part of the investigation and is due to appear before the Dublin District Court this evening.