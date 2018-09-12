Man charged in connection with murder at Bray Boxing Club
A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of Bobby Messett.
He was killed during the summer at Bray Boxing Club.
50-year-old grandfather of three Bobby Messett died after he was shot in this early morning attack on the 5th of June at Bray Boxing Club.
Two other men – including boxing trainer Pete Taylor – were also injured.
Last night, a 31-year-old man was brought before a special sitting of Bray District Court charged with Bobby Messett’s murder.
Gerard Cervi of no fixed address was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.
A woman in her 20s – who was arrested as part of the same investigation – has been released without charge.
