Man charged in connection with international money laundering

Gardaí have charged a 42-year-old man in connection with an international money laundering investigation.

The alleged offences relate to a total of nine international transfers with a combined total of approximately €1.95m.

The transfers were received into four separate bank accounts controlled by the man at various Irish financial institutions between May 2014 and November 2015.

The investigation was carried out by Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

The man will appear before the Courts of Criminal Justice this morning.