Man charged in connection with discovery of submachine gun and four handguns in Dublin
18/05/2018 - 21:22:33
A man has been charged and will appear in court tomorrow after a firearms seizure in Dublin.
A submachine gun and four handguns were discovered in Coolock on April 3.
The firearms were found in a backpack and a vehicle believed to be linked to the investigation had also been seized by Gardaí.
A man in his late 20s was arrested in the Dublin area and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in the morning.