Man charged in connection with discovery of submachine gun and four handguns in Dublin

A man has been charged and will appear in court tomorrow after a firearms seizure in Dublin.

A submachine gun and four handguns were discovered in Coolock on April 3.

The firearms were found in a backpack and a vehicle believed to be linked to the investigation had also been seized by Gardaí.

A man in his late 20s was arrested in the Dublin area and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in the morning.
KEYWORDS: court, crime

 

