Man charged in connection with discovery of loaded gun in Dublin

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with the discovery of a gun on the Howth Road in Dublin.

Two men were arrested at the scene after a fully loaded gun was found in Killester on Monday.

He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am this morning.

A second male has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Officers from the Special Crime Operations and Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped and searched the car on the Howth Road in Killester at around 5pm on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said that An Garda Síochána continues to closely monitor the activity of people associated with organised crime groups "with a view to protecting the life of their intended victims and to seize the proceeds of their criminal activity".

