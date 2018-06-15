Man charged in connection with Blanchardstown drugs seizure due in court

One of the men charged in connection with a major drugs seizure in Blanchardstown in west Dublin is due in court today.

Just over half a million euro worth of cannabis herb was found in a car that was stopped on the Mill Road on Wednesday evening and in follow-up searches.

Three people were arrested in connection with the seizure.

A 42-year-old man was charged and appeared before Dublin District Court yesterday and was remanded in custody.

While a 39-year-old man is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

A 46-year-old woman has been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the DPP.

- Digital Desk