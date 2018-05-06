Man charged in connection with €110,000 drug seizure in Dublin

A man in his 20s will appear in court on Monday morning after a drugs seizure in Dublin worth €110,000.

The Lithuanian man was charged in relation to a drugs seizure that occurred yesterday morning at Brian Road, Marino, Dublin 3

Dublin Fire Brigade discovered a growhouse while tackling a blaze at a premises and found 137 cannabis plants.

He is currently detained at Clontarf garda station and will appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow at 10.30a.m.

File image of a growhouse.

- Digital Desk