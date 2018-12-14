Man charged following car chase in south Dublin

Three men were arrested last night following a car chase in south Dublin.

At around midnight, gardaí tried to stop a car in the Milltown area.

It failed to stop and a chase ensued, before the vehicle was eventually pulled over on the Dundrum Road.

During a search, gardaí discovered cannabis herb and an iron bar.

The car was seized for no insurance and the men were taken to Blackrock Garda Station for questioning.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was subsequently charged in relation to the incident while the two other men were released without charge.