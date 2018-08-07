Man charged after driving on wrong side of road at 11-times drink-driving limit

The driver of a lorry has been arrested, after a Garda breath test indicated he was eleven times over the drink-driving limit.

The articulated truck was stopped in County Roscommon this afternoon.

Roscommon RPU arrested driver of articulated vehicle at 3.10pm at Cloontuskert, Co. Roscommon. Driver on incorrect side of road. Vehicle stopped, driver had bottle of wine open beside him, not wearing seatbelt. Taken to Roscommon GS. 11 times over limit. Court to follow. pic.twitter.com/ao8dxcrhe0 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 7, 2018

The lorry driver was pulled over just after three o'clock this afternoon in Cloontuskert, Co. Roscommon, after the vehicle was seen driving on the wrong side of the road.

Gardaí say they found an open bottle of wine in the cab of the vehicle and the driver was allegedly not wearing a seatbelt.

The man was taken to Roscommon Town Garda station where he was charged with two counts of dangerous driving and one of drink driving.

He is due to appear in court at a later date.

Digital Desk