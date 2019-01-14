Man blames trauma caused by 'British Army and RUC' for lengthy list of convictions

A man has told a court that the trauma of witnessing raids 'by the British Army and the RUC' as a child is partly to blame for his over 60 convictions.

Paul Druse (44) of Ard na Gaoithe, Knockatallon, Co. Monaghan was before the Galway District Court charged with public order offences and having a weapon in his possession.

Druse said that drink is "why I'm getting into trouble" and said he had been negatively affected by experiencing multiple raids in Co Armagh by the British Army and the RUC in the 1970s.

Gardaí gave evidence that Druse was highly intoxicated and causing a disturbance to buskers on Shop Street on December 4.

Judge Deidre Gearty noted Druse had been "totally uncooperative and unhelpful" with gardaí and sentenced him to three months in prison.