Man beaten around the head with bolt cutters during aggravated burglary in Belfast

Three men have been arrested by Police in the North investigating an aggravated burglary in Belfast.

It happened in the Cregagh Road area in the east of the city at around 7.10am this morning.

A man in his 20s, who was in the flat at the time of the incident, was beaten around the face and head with a pair of bolt cutters.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment. Cash and a mobile phone were taken during the raid.

Three men aged 25, 28 and 30 were later arrested in the west Belfast area by police investigating the incident.

