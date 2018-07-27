Man awarded €263k after wife died by suicide following discharge from hospital

By Ann O'Loughlin

A man whose wife died by suicide the day after she was discharged from hospital after being admitted for taking an overdose of pills has been awarded €263,000 by the High Court.

The award was made to Angelo Cloonan, who sued the HSE and Dr Kishan Browne for negligence on grounds including their failure to properly assess the imminent risk of suicide to his wife of 25 years Josephine (Josie) Cloonan.

Angelo Cloonan at court today. Picture: Courtpix

In his judgment, Mr Justice Michael Hanna said Mrs Cloonan was "not afforded an appropriate standard of care" after she was admitted to the A&E Department at University Hospital Galway on April 17th 2011

He said in his view had she been admitted as an in patient, instead of being discharged from the hospital, it was "probable she would not have taken her own life in the early hours of the morning of April 19th,"

Mrs Cloonan, who worked for An Post, was admitted after taking an overdose of prescribed medicine.

She was seen by Dr Browne, a psychiatrist then employed as a registrar at UCGH. She was discharged home around midday on April 18th.

Her body was discovered the following day at the Cloonan's home in Ballinfoyle Park, Headford Road, Galway.

The court heard in the eighteen months prior to her death Mrs Cloonan suffered from depression and anxiety and underwent counselling arising out of a Garda investigation into allegations she and another person had been sexually abused during their childhood.

The couple's marriage suffered and she made an unsuccessful attempt at suicide prior to her overdose on April 17th.

In his action, Mr Cloonan argued there was an alleged failure to treat his wife properly and she should have been kept in the hospital and not released home following her overdose.

The claims were denied. The defendants claimed they acted in a manner compliant with general and approved psychiatric practice that would have been adopted by other practitioners of similar specialisation and skill.

The defendants, who expressed their sympathy with the Cloonan family, said the required appropriate treatment, diagnosis, and risk assessment of Mrs Cloonan was carried out.

They further claimed that after she was admitted she was offered in patient care, but refused and that a treatment plan was agreed with her and her husband.

Mr Justice Hanna said that Dr Browne placed an unwarranted reliance with his interview with Mrs Cloonan when she was admitted to the hospital, who had told the doctor she did not want to be admitted as an in-patient.

Dr Browne had taken an over optimistic view of the risk of her further self-harming which was due to his failure to make certain inquiries such as contact Mrs Cloonan's GP or the consultant psychiatrist on call on the relevant date, the Judge said.

"A medical practitioner appropriately informed as a matter of probability would have persuaded Mrs Cloonan to remain as an in-patient in the hospital," the Judge said.

Such a step would have been supported by Mrs Cloonan's family and her GP.

Mrs Cloonan would have been "admitted to a regime that would have provided supervision, monitoring and the appropriate treatment during this crucially early period."

The Judge, noting expert evidence by Prof Patricia Casey , said "while suicide can be predictable it is not inevitable. "

He said one is entitled to take the view that with the appropriate medical care and undoubted love and care of her family Mrs Cloonan, who had attempted suicide on two earlier occasions, would have learned to accommodate the difficulties she experienced.

There was he said no evidence to suggest she would have been impervious to treatment and it was appropriate to take an optimistic view of what her future well being would have been.

In the circumstances, the Judge said the defendants had been negligent Mr Cloonan was entitled to damages €263,000. The matter will return before the court in October for final orders.