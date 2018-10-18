Man assaulted at Monaghan house party dies

A man who was injured in an assault at a house in Co Monaghan on October 7 has died.

The man in his 40s was injured in a serious assault at a party held to watch the Conor McGregor fight at Sruth an Luir, Oram, Castleblayney.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin and passed away today, gardaí confirmed.

A man in his 20s appeared at Cavan District Court on October 11 and was charged in relation to the incident.

