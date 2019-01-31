Man arrested in UK appears in West Cork court on 42 charges, including rape and sexual assault

A man arrested in the UK on foot of a European arrest warrant has appeared in court in West Cork on 42 charges, including for rape and sexual assault.

The 51-year-old unemployed man had been arrested at Dublin Airport on Wednesday and charged later that day in Bandon garda station.

The man, who cannot be named by court order, appeared at a special sitting of Bandon District Court today.

Det Garda Maurice Shanley of Skibbereen garda station told Judge James McNulty that he arrested the man at Dublin Airport at 3.41pm on Wednesday on foot of arrest warrants issued previously in Bantry and Clonakilty.

Det Garda Shanley said he brought the man to Bandon garda station and charged him between 7.30pm and 8.10pm on Wednesday.

He also told the judge that he cautioned the man, who replied “not guilty” to the first charge.

The court heard that the man’s reply to all the other charges was: “Not guilty, allegation has been retracted."

It was confirmed to Judge McNulty that the man had been arrested on foot of a European arrest warrant executed by UK authorities, facilitating his transfer to Ireland.

The man’s solicitor, Plunkett Taaffe, formally applied for bail but said there were no funds or surety that could be offered in support of the application.

Gardaí formally objected to bail for the man, with Det Garda Shanley stating the man would be known to the alleged injured party and that the charges were of a serious nature, among other objections. Judge McNulty formally refused bail.

It is understood the charges relate to the period between 2004 and 2008 and involve allegations of rape, sexual assault and defilement.

The court heard that one charge sheet refers to one unnamed alleged victim, and the remainder relate to a second alleged victim.

Following a request by Sgt Brian Harte, Judge McNulty remanded the man in custody to a sitting of Clonakilty District Court next Tuesday. Det Garda Shanley said that at that stage there would be a “better idea” as to the timescale for the serving of the book of evidence in the case.

Mr Taaffe applied for legal aid for his client, who he said was unemployed, and the application was granted by Judge McNulty.