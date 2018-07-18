Man arrested in relation to laundering of over €1.1m of funds

A man has been arrested in Dublin by members from the Money Laundering Investigation Unit at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

At around 8am this morning, a 33-year-old man was arrested in Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 in relation to the laundering of funds in excess of €1.1 million.

The alleged laundered funds were the proceeds of an International Invoice Re-Direction Fraud perpetrated against a Danish company.

It is alleged that the offence occurred in May of 2016.

The man was taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station where he was charged in connection with the alleged fraud and will appear at 10.30am before the Criminal Court.

