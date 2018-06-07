Man arrested in Limerick after package of drugs allegedly found taped to one of his legs

By David Raleigh

Gardaí in Limerick are questioning a man after he was allegedly found with a package of drugs taped to one of his legs.

The man was stopped by officers from the Divisional Drugs Unit shortly after midnight last night.

“Shortly after midnight, gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit stopped a man in the Castleconnell area of Co Limerick for the purpose of a search and discovered a white package taped to his leg,” a garda spokesman said.

“Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s following the seizure of approximately €1,500 worth of suspected amphetamine (pending analysis) on 7th June 2018,” the spokesman added.

The man is being detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Package believed to be amphetamines which gardaí said was found attached to the leg of a suspect arrested in Limerick.
