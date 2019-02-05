Man arrested in Derry over indecent images of children

A 35-year-old man has been arrested over indecent images of children.

He was arrested in Derry on Tuesday morning by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s child internet protection team.

He was arrested on suspicious of making, possessing and distributing indecent images of children.

The man was released on Tuesday afternoon on police bail, pending forensic examination of his electronic devices.

- Press Association

