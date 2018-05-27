Man arrested in connection with serious assault in Dungarvan

A man in his 20s has been arrested by Gardaí investigating a serious assault in Dungarvan, in County Waterford.

A man in his 30s was taken to University Hospital Waterford with head injuries after the incident, which happened shortly after 2am this morning at Davitts Quay.

He has since been transferred to University Hospital Cork.

Gardaí have carried out a technical examination of the scene and are appealing for witnesses to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058-48600.

