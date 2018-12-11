Man arrested in connection with Galway farm death

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman on a farm in Co Galway back in April.

A woman in her mid-70s died when she was hit by a farm vehicle near Boula, outside Portumna on the afternoon of April 27.

Emergency services were called to the scene but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man in his 50s was arrested in Co Galway this morning.

He's being held at Loughrea garda station where he can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

