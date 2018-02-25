Man arrested in connection with Adrian Donohoe murder

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the 2013 murder of detective garda Adrian Donohoe.

The arrested man, who is in his 20s, was arrested in Dublin earlier this evening and is being held at Dundalk garda station under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Dad-of-two Garda Donohoe (pictured below) was shot dead by a gang of five while on a cash escort from the Lordship Credit Union in Co Louth in January 2013.

It was reported this week that police in the US were closing in on a suspect, with the FBI, US Homeland Security and Massachusetts State police issuing posters appealing to the Irish community in Boston to help capture the suspect.