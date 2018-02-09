Man arrested in connection with 2010 murder of Warren O'Connor in Dublin

A man in his 30s is due to appear in court tomorrow charged with the murder of man in Dublin in 2010.

The man has been extradited to Ireland from London on foot of a European arrest warrant this evening.

He is to be charged with the murder of Warren O'Connor on Hole in the Wall Road in Dublin on January 16, 2010.

The man will be brought to the District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice.

On January 16, 2010, Warren O’Connor from Coolock, Dublin was fatally stabbed on the Hole in the Wall Road, Coolock.

Warren O'Connor, who died after being stabbed after a row broke out. Photo:Mick O'Neill.

A prolonged and intense investigation conducted by detectives from Malahide and Coolock garda stations over eight years, involving co-operation with police forces from other jurisdictions resulted in an investigation file being forwarded to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Directions to charge the man with murder were received late in 2017 and a European arrest warrant was obtained.

Police in London arrested the man on January 9, 2018 and he has been held in custody since then awaiting extradition.

He will appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow.

- Digital Desk