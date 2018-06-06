Man arrested in connection with 1997 murder of police officer in Belfast bar

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a police officer in 1997.

Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) constable Darren Bradshaw, 24, was shot dead in the Parliament Bar in Belfast in May that year.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective inspector Debbie Eakin said: “It was reported at the time that two men entered the premises and while one stayed in the lobby, the other entered the bar and shot Constable Bradshaw three times.”

She said the men fled in a red Toyota car. Constable Bradshaw died at the scene.

“The arrested man is in his 40s and is currently in police custody in Coleraine,” the detective added.

“Mr Bradshaw’s family have been made aware of the arrest.”

The Irish National Liberation Army (INLA), a republican splinter group, claimed responsibility for the killing at the Belfast city centre nightclub.

The Parliament Bar was one of the city’s best known gay pubs.

