Man arrested for dangerous driving following Dublin chase

A man in his mid 20s has been arrested for dangerous driving in Dublin.

A chase began on Botanic Avenue and ended up in Donnybrook shortly after 11pm last night.

Gardaí say a number of cars were damaged during the incident.

The man was taken to Donnybrook Garda station where he was held overnight, he will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, charged with dangerous driving.

- Digital Desk