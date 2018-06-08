Man arrested following seizure of cannabis worth €25k in Mullingar
A man has been arrested after the seizure of around €25,000 worth of cannabis herb in Mullingar in Co Westmeath.
Gardaí stopped a car at Grange Cresent, in the town at around 5.30pm yesterday evening and found the cannabis herb during a search.
The driver of the car - a man in his 40s was arrested at the scene.
He is being held at Mullingar Garda Station.
- Digital Desk
