Man arrested following seizure of cannabis worth €25k in Mullingar

A man has been arrested after the seizure of around €25,000 worth of cannabis herb in Mullingar in Co Westmeath.

Gardaí stopped a car at Grange Cresent, in the town at around 5.30pm yesterday evening and found the cannabis herb during a search.

The driver of the car - a man in his 40s was arrested at the scene.

He is being held at Mullingar Garda Station.

