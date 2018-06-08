Man arrested following seizure of cannabis worth €25k in Mullingar

Back to Drug seizures Ireland Home

A man has been arrested after the seizure of around €25,000 worth of cannabis herb in Mullingar in Co Westmeath.

Gardaí stopped a car at Grange Cresent, in the town at around 5.30pm yesterday evening and found the cannabis herb during a search.

The driver of the car - a man in his 40s was arrested at the scene.

He is being held at Mullingar Garda Station.

File image.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Cannabis, Mullingar, Westmeath

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland