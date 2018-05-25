Man arrested following seizure of €7,700 of heroin in Cork
Gardaí in Bishopstown, Co Cork have arrested a man in his late 30s following the seizure of approximately €7,700 worth of suspected heroin last night.
Gardaí observed a vehicle which was involved in a collision with a parked car on Model Farm Road at approximately 11pm.
The driver of the car discarded two plastic bags and attempted to flee the scene on foot.
The man was arrested a short distance away and the vehicle was seized.
He was detained at Bridewell Garda Station but has since been released without charge.
A file will be prepared for the DPP.
