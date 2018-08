A man has been arrested following a drug and weapons seizure in west Dublin.

€85,000 worth of crack cocaine was discovered during the raid of a house in Ballyfermot.

A Glock handgun, revolver and ammunition were also recovered.

The 22-year-old is being detained at Clondalkin Garda station.

[timgap=Pic: An Garda Síochána]GardaWeaponDrugSeizureDublin16Aug2018_large.jpg[/timgcap]