Man arrested as drugs worth over €3m seized in raids across Dublin

Drugs worth over €3 million have been seized as part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations in the greater Dublin area.

Pic: Garda Press Office

A Joint Led Operation conducted by the Revenue's Customs Service, and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau saw a van stopped yesterday afternoon in Kilbarrack, Dublin.

During this operation, a number of packages were seized by Customs, which contained approx. 30Kgs of MDMA and 20Kgs of Ketamine with an estimated value of €3 million.

During a follow-up search, an additional 1Kg of Herbal Cannabis worth €20,000 was seized at a house in the area.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was detained at Raheny Garda Station.

Investigations are continuing.

Digital Desk