Man arrested as drugs worth €150k seized in Limerick

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized drugs worth an estimated €150,000 in Limerick yesterday.

Quantities of cannabis and heroin were seized by the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit and armed gardaí.

Pic: An Garda Síochána

Approximately 5kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €100,000 and 12oz of Diamorphine (heroin) with an estimated street value of €50,000 were recovered.

The drugs were uncovered after a house at Colbert Park, Janesboro in Limerick was searched.

A 56-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is detained at Henry Street Garda Station.