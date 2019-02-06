Man arrested after stolen property and car parts found in Monaghan

A man in his 60s has been arrested after stolen property, including various car parts, were discovered by gardaí in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí investigating the theft of a car from Dublin yesterday carried out searches at a premises in Castleblayney this morning.

The car was recovered, along with a large number of car parts.

Gardaí, along with Revenue Customers Officers, the ISPCA and local authorities, are continuing to search the site.

The man is currently detained at Castleblayney Garda Station where he can be held for up to 24 hours.