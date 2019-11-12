Man arrested after six-week-old baby injured in Meath

A six-week-old baby girl is being treated for serious injuries following an incident in Co Meath.

A woman in her 20s also suffered minor injuries and a man has been arrested.

The incident took place at around 7am in Ashbourne, Co Meath.

During the course of the assault the baby girl received serious but non life-threatening injuries and was taken to Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin.

A man in his 20s was arrested and is being held at Ashbourne Garda Station.