Man arrested after six-week-old baby injured in Meath

A six-week-old baby girl is being treated for serious injuries following an incident in Co Meath.
A woman in her 20s also suffered minor injuries and a man has been arrested.
The incident took place at around 7am in Ashbourne, Co Meath.
During the course of the assault the baby girl received serious but non life-threatening injuries and was taken to Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin.
A man in his 20s was arrested and is being held at Ashbourne Garda Station.