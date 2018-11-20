Man arrested after gardaí seize firearm and ammunition in Limerick

Gardaí have seized a firearm, ammunition and arrested a man as part of an ongoing operation targeting organised crime in Limerick.

At around 6pm this evening a man in his 40s was stopped by Gardaí on patrol on the outskirts of Limerick city.

A firearm (subject to technical examination) and ammunition were seized and the male was arrested.

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Henry Street Garda Station.

- Digital Desk