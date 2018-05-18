Man arrested after Gardaí seize cannabis and cash in Coolock
A man has been arrested after cannabis and cash were seized in Coolock in North Dublin.
Half a kilo of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €9,000 and €12,000 in cash was found at a house yesterday.
A 25-year-old man who was detained is being questioned at Coolock Garda Station, where he can be held for up to 24 hours.
- Digital Desk
