Man arrested after Gardaí seize cannabis and cash in Coolock

A man has been arrested after cannabis and cash were seized in Coolock in North Dublin.

Half a kilo of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €9,000 and €12,000 in cash was found at a house yesterday.

A 25-year-old man who was detained is being questioned at Coolock Garda Station, where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Cannabis, Seizure, Coolock, Dublin, Gardaí

 

