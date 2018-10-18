Man arrested after gardaí attend incident in west Dublin

Back to Gardai Ireland Home

Gardaí attended the scene of an incident at a house in Ronanstown, Dublin yesterday where a Taser device was used.

A man was arrested and is currently in garda custody.

The matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

Several garda units were deployed to the scene in west Dublin yesterday morning.

The incident was resolved peacefully, gardaí say.

The media were asked not to report on the incident yesterday by the gardaí as they worked to bring the matter to a conclusion.

Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

GardaiRonanstownDublin

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland