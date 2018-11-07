Man arrested after drugs worth €100,000 seized in Dublin

A man in his 30s has been arrested after drugs valued at more than €100,000 were seized in Rathfarnham in south Dublin.

Gardaí from the Tallaght Drugs Unit investigating the sale and supply of drugs the area carried out a search of a premises in Dublin 16 yesterday.

During the course of the search, drugs including Cocaine, LSD, and MDMA were discovered.

The man was arrested and taken to Tallaght Garda Station where he was charged in relation to the incident.

He appeared in court this morning.

The drugs were seized by gardai in Tallaght yesterday.

Digital Desk