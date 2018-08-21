Man arrested after drugs seizure in Cork

A man was arrested last night after suspected cannabis and cocaine were seized during a garda raid in Carrignavar, Co Cork last night.

Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Anglesea St carried out a planned search at an apartment in Carrignavar at approximately 7:30pm.

During the course of the search gardaí seized approximately €5,000 worth of suspected cannabis and €1,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and brought to Gurranabraher Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

