Man arrested after drugs seized in Co Clare

Gardaí have seized cannabis worth an estimated street value of €21,000 in a search in Co Clare.

The search took place earlier today and was carried out by the Clare Divisional Drug Unit.

Gardaí obtained a search warrant for a house in Miltown Malbay where they found the drugs.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Ennis Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man has since been released from custody and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Yesterday it was revealed that drugs and a firearm were seized in Co Clare following the search of a house and lands at Kilmurray in Sixmilebridge.

