Man arrested after crashing into house of elderly woman

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after crashing into a house in Co Down last night.

The van he was driving crashed through an external wall and into the kitchen of a property on Clare Road in Waringstown at around 9.10pm last night.

A woman in her early 70s was in the house at the time and was treated for shock and some minor cuts to her head and arm.

The driver of the van left the scene, but was located by police a short time later.

He remains in custody this morning.

