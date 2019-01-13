Man arrested after car crashes into fuel pump in Dublin
A man has been arrested after a car crashed into a fuel pump at a filling station in Dublin.
The incident occurred at around 1am this morning at the Circle K station on Fortfield Road in Terenure.
Gardai are investigating an incident of criminal damage after a silver Volkswagen car struck a fuel pump on the garage forecourt and drove away from the scene.
A man in his 20s has been arrested and is being held at Terenure Garda Station.
