Man arrested after cannabis worth €600k seized in Louth

Gardaí in Co Louth have arrested a man following the seizure of €600,000-worth of cannabis.

At 8pm yesterday, a premises was searched in Tallanstown, Ardee as part of ongoing investigations targeting serious criminal activity in the Louth Division.

During this planned search operation cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €600,000 was seized.

One man, aged 46, was arrested in connection with this investigation.

He is currently detained at Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2, Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The search was conducted by local gardaí supported by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau.

