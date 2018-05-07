Man arrested after being found naked outside Dublin shopping centre

A man has been arrested after being found naked and drunk outside a busy Dublin shopping centre.

The incident happened at 2:30pm on Saturday afternoon around Laurel Lodge in Castleknock.

Images from social media appear to show the man walking in the area carrying a pair of trousers.

Gardaí confirmed that a man in his 20s has been arrested under Section 4 of the Public Order Act.

He is being held at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

- Digital Desk