Man arrested after being found naked outside Dublin shopping centre
07/05/2018 - 14:50:00
A man has been arrested after being found naked and drunk outside a busy Dublin shopping centre.
The incident happened at 2:30pm on Saturday afternoon around Laurel Lodge in Castleknock.
Images from social media appear to show the man walking in the area carrying a pair of trousers.
Gardaí confirmed that a man in his 20s has been arrested under Section 4 of the Public Order Act.
He is being held at Blanchardstown Garda Station.
- Digital Desk