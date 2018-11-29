Man arrested after €60,000 worth of cocaine seized in Carlow

A man has been arrested after cocaine worth around €60,000 was seized in Carlow.

The drugs were found when Gardaí searched a house in the town yesterday evening.

The search was carried out by members from Kilkenny/Carlow Divisional Drugs Unit based at Carlow supported by members from Carlow Garda Station.

Gardaí are questioning a man in his 30s under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The investigation is ongoing.

Digital Desk