Man arrested after €60,000 worth of cocaine seized in Carlow
29/11/2018 - 17:36:00Back to Drug seizures Ireland Home
A man has been arrested after cocaine worth around €60,000 was seized in Carlow.
The drugs were found when Gardaí searched a house in the town yesterday evening.
The search was carried out by members from Kilkenny/Carlow Divisional Drugs Unit based at Carlow supported by members from Carlow Garda Station.
Gardaí are questioning a man in his 30s under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.
The investigation is ongoing.
Digital Desk